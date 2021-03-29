Nightside Report March 28, 2021: GMC auction raises millions for veterans, Detroit musician opens Coney Island, Wolverines advance to Elite 8

GMC raises $2.5 million for mortgage-free homes for injured veterans
The auction of the first GMC HUMMER EV has brought in more than $2 million for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
The nonprofit builds mortgage-free, accessible smart homes for the most catastrophically-injured veterans and provides mortgage-free homes for Gold Star families and the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.
Metro Detroit weather: Windy conditions arrive Palm Sunday and remain chilly
The wind picks up speed and comes out of the west Sunday afternoon. It will be blowing in chillier air. It will feel like winter instead of early spring with wind-chills in the 30s, even upper 20s, the rest of the day. Westerly winds will blow 15 to 30 mph with higher gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy with stray rain showers here and there.
4 Fast Facts
- One of the biggest names in Detroit’s rap scene opened a Coney Island on the city’s east side Saturday. Click here to read more.
- No. 1 seed Michigan basketball defeated No. 4 seed Florida State on Sunday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Click here to read more.
- Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who exited a moving car and was picked up by another car on Detroit’s west side. Click here to read more.
- he eastbound I-696 ramp to Couzens Avenue in Madison Heights will close at 9 a.m. Monday for the final stages of the cleanup of the toxic green ooze. Click here to read more.