Nightside Report March 28, 2021: GMC auction raises millions for veterans, Detroit musician opens Coney Island, Wolverines advance to Elite 8

GMC raises $2.5 million for mortgage-free homes for injured veterans

The auction of the first GMC HUMMER EV has brought in more than $2 million for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The nonprofit builds mortgage-free, accessible smart homes for the most catastrophically-injured veterans and provides mortgage-free homes for Gold Star families and the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Metro Detroit weather: Windy conditions arrive Palm Sunday and remain chilly

The wind picks up speed and comes out of the west Sunday afternoon. It will be blowing in chillier air. It will feel like winter instead of early spring with wind-chills in the 30s, even upper 20s, the rest of the day. Westerly winds will blow 15 to 30 mph with higher gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy with stray rain showers here and there.

Saturday, March 27, 2021 --