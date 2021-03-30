54-year-old man killed in Southfield pedestrian crash

Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the Southfield pedestrian crash and alcohol was not a contributing factor.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 54-year-old Fraser man was killed in a Southfield pedestrian crash that happened around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was crossing 9 Mile Road and Providence Drive when a driver struck him. He died at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash and that alcohol was not a contributing factor.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday 9 Mile Road was closed from Providence Drive to Greenfield Road.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

