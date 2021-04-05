Metro Detroit parents prepare to vaccinate teens, urges other parent to do same

DETROIT – As COVID numbers continue to skyrocket, one Ann Arbor family is thrilled to be preparing to have the youngest members finally get vaccinated.

They have no hesitation whatsoever and they have a message for other parents who may be concerned.

Laura and Bruce Robinson will be on their way to Detroit for somewhat of a mini vacation Monday to get their teens vaccinated at Ford Field.

“To finally be at the point where you know all of our family members will be vaccinated, it’s just, you know, it feels amazing for all of us,” said Laura.

“We’re all in with this and we’re so thrilled that our teenagers are being able to jump in as early as possible, and do their part also,” said Bruce.

The Ann Arbor Family will be one of the first of it’s kind of the block: an entire household that has now received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Matthew Sims, the Director of Infectious Disease Research at Beaumont Health, said it’s one of the only ways to stop the rise in cases in Michigan.

“We need to do two things. We need to prevent the contact and we need to vaccinate as many people as possible,” said Dr. Sims. “Those are the only two things that are going to slow the progression of this.”

Until then, Laura is encouraging other parents in the region to do the exact same thing.

“It’s fast and it’s easy and you know it’s all set up at Ford Field, it’s good to go,” Laura said. “Any parents who are hesitating, I urge them to just say, ‘You know what? You can trust people and you got to do it,’ and it doesn’t hurt,.”

And for teenagers, Claire and Caroline, it’s the return to the basics that’s most appealing.

“I’m like really excited. I’m going back to school in around two weeks. So, yeah, I guess it’s good that I’m gonna be vaccinated by then,” said Caroline.

“I’m also really looking forward to being able to see people inside because obviously I really haven’t been able to do that this entire time,” Claire concluded. “Just a return to some normalcy, I think would be really really nice.”

Ford Field is expected to be packed Monday as more people take advantage of the vaccine.