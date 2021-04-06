16-year-old girl missing after leaving Detroit home

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing 16-year-old named Kayla King who was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The teen has not been seen or heard from since leaving her home in the 19300 block of Edinborough in Detroit Monday night.

King is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, has a medium complexion and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black and red sandals.

She is in good health both physically and mentally.

Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840.

Read more: Missing in Michigan reports