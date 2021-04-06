Inside Amazon’s massive expansion in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – If you need any further proof of just how much Metro Detroit relies on Amazon take a look at the former Silver Dome site in Pontiac, the massive warehouse in Hazel Park and the former state fairgrounds.

That could just be the start. Here is a look at what could be coming to Oakland County and it is not another warehouse. There is a lot of chatter about the possibility of Amazon expanding its grocery presence in the region.

Amazon projects across Metro Detroit are taking off quickly. All you have to do is look at the $400 million development the online giant has already out of the ground on Detroit’s old state fair site.

Details: Amazon prepares to set up shop at Detroit’s old State Fairgrounds site

Take a drive up to Pontiac and the former Pontiac Sliver Dome site is unrecognizable, the formerly run down shell of the Silver Dome is now a bustling Amazon village.

More: Amazon reveals plan to build sorting, delivery warehouse on Pontiac Silverdome site

Over in Hazel Park the new delivery station with more warehouses and fulfillment centers in Michigan is on the horizon.

While Amazon owns Whole Foods it also has a separate grocery outlet with a lower price point and more traditional brands available.

Amazon Fresh Market and real estate insiders are talking about one that could be coming to Rochester Hills on Rochester Road, which is home to several larger stores that have closed.

Amazon for its part will only say it does not speculate on rumors, but so far this year Amazon has five new facilities planned and 2,000 jobs.

