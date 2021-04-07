Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones under investigation following collision on I-96

HOWELL, Mich. – A collision on I-96 Tuesday night in Livingston County has led to an investigation involving state Rep. Jewell Jones.

Michigan State Police and Livingston County prosecutor David J. Reader have remained tight-lipped about what happened.

Officials said they are awaiting the results of more tests.

Jones was reportedly found at the scene of a collision on I-96 in Fowlerville. He allegedly was taken into police custody and housed at the Livingston County Jail in Howell. He was released Wednesday afternoon.

Jones has not been charged with anything, but prosecutors and police are awaiting the test results to determine the next steps.

In 2018, Jones was charged with having open intoxicants in his car in 2018, but he was not drunk at the time.

Ad

MSP said they would not officially comment on charges until an arraignment is made.

View live traffic map