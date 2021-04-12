Local News

Police seek teenage girl who went missing while visiting family in Detroit

Teen missing since Saturday, April 10

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

Leonna Goodwin (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a 16-year-old named Leonna Goodwin who was last seen around 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 10 in the 18600 block of Telegraph Road in Detroit.

Her father left his home in the area to go to work and when he returned Goodwin was not there.

Goodwin is visiting Detroit from another state and left the home with her cousin. Her father tried finding her with no luck.

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium brown complexion and has braces on her teeth.

Goodwin was last seen wearing blue and black tie-dye jogging pants and a white shirt.

She reportedly suffers from persistent depressive disorder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5840.

