Family protests judge’s decision granting bond to man charged with killing Detroit police sergeant

LIVONIA, Mich. – Friends and family of Detroit police Sgt. Elaine Williams protested in front of Wayne County Judge Lawrence Talon’s Livonia home for more than an hour Thursday.

Carrying signs and wearing commemorative t-shirts, they repeatedly shouted “Justice for Elaine.”

Williams was shot dead by her boyfriend in 2019. The suspect, Eddie Ray Johnson, claimed it was self defense.

Johnson’s trial is pending and he needs a medical procedure. Talon granted him a compassionate release and ordered him to pay a $10,000 bond, wear a tether and he can remain at home after medical treatment.

Both Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy and Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the bond is inappropriate. Worthy’s office is appealing the decision.

“Judge Talon let her murderer free on a temporary bond. That’s $2,000 for every time he shot her. This is just not right,” said Williams’ childhood friend, Marquise Mitchell