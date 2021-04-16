Morning Briefing April 16, 2021: Recap of this week’s COVID news in Michigan, dam owners fined $15M after 2020 Midland-area flooding

Restaurant workers and restaurant delivery workers wait in line to sign up for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine site, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the Sunset Park neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

It’s been an extremely busy week for COVID-related topics in Michigan, from debates about another shutdown to quickly filling hospitals to six more months of workplace restrictions.

If you’ve had trouble keeping up with everything or just want a refresher, we’re breaking down of all the major COVID-19 topics.

A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings in the United States after a relative lull during the pandemic.

On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced a $15 million penalty against Boyce Hydro Power for violating “numerous FERC staff orders and license provisions addressing safety of project facilities and surrounding communities.”

On May 20, 2020, about 11,000 mid-Michigan residents were forced to evacuate their homes after the Edenville and Sanford dams were breached, causing a massive flooding emergency in the region. Boyce Hydro Power is accused of repeating violations throughout the 14 years that it has been authorized to operate the Edenville dam.

Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments 💉

Add the medical director of infection prevention at Beaumont Health to the list of experts who believe Michigan needs to mandate more COVID-19 restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

Dr. Nick Gilpin said Thursday that he agrees with the director of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, who believes Michigan needs to shut down to combat the alarming spread of COVID-19.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced that it is pausing in-person learning until May. Face-to-face instruction will pause until the board’s meeting in May while the district continues to monitor infection rates.

Disturbing bodycam video released Thursday after public outcry over the Chicago police shooting of a 13-year-old boy shows the youth appearing to drop a handgun and begin raising his hands less than a second before an officer fires his gun and kills him.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 770,822 as of Thursday, including 16,731 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes a total of 6,303 new cases and 112 additional deaths, including 81 deaths identified during a review of records. On Wednesday, the state reported 764,519 total cases and 16,621 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 15% as of Thursday, near the highest we’ve ever recorded. Hospitalizations have increased over the last several weeks, now at the highest point of the pandemic.

Michigan continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,789 on Thursday -- near the highest since November. The 7-day death average was 51 on Thursday, and has been slightly increasing over the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 166,900 on Thursday.

More than 587,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 5.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 43.3% of residents having received at least one dose.

Here’s a look at more of the data: