Nightside Report April 15, 2021: Heirlooms stolen from Warren family located at pawn shop, Metro Detroit family pushes for legislation in honor of son killed by distracted driver

Heirlooms stolen from Warren family located at pawn shop

DETROIT – Just days ago, Marilyn Maceri was suffering from the loss of family heirlooms stolen right out of her home, worth tens of thousands of dollars.

“I was angry at first. Some of it’s my moms. Some of it was my grandma’s. It was gifts from people,” Marilyn recalled.

The burglary was captured on camera. Not even a week later, that same man seen in video, 31-year-old Trevor Shanks, along with Julie Charbeneau have been arrested for pawning some of the jewels. Turns out Shanks has a long rap sheet with a history home invasions and armed robberies.

Metro Detroit weather: Weekend rain chances, temperatures slowly recover

We’re on our way to warmth. It just might not get here as quickly as we would like.

Five years ago, Mitchel Kiefer died after he was struck by a distracted driver. His family decided they couldn’t let the tragic event destroy their lives. Click here to read more.

A 7-year-old girl was rushed to Sinai Grace Hospital Wednesday night after her father reportedly shot her during a domestic dispute. Click here to read more.

Dearborn is home to the highest concentration of Arab Americans in the United States. It’s also home to the Arab American National Museum which has arguably the largest archive of historical documents in the country. Click here to read more.

From the city to the suburbs, many people across Metro Detroit have been experiencing slow or non-existent mail delivery. Click here to read more.

Michigan election officials blast GOP voting bills as voter suppression

Top election officials came out Thursday against a slate of bills from GOP lawmakers aimed at making sweeping changes to Michigan’s election laws.

The 39 bills geared toward the state’s elections are being compared to the new laws in Georgia that made national news. Michigan’s bills are set to be heard this week in Lansing and opponents were sounding the alarm.

Henry Ford Health emergency specialist: Metro Detroit has a ‘COVID catastrophe’

Every week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services puts out new data on different aspects of the coronavirus pandemic.

We know that new cases have been increasing steadily with the newest data released showing that hospitalized patients have now officially exceeded the winter surge. That, by itself, is concerning enough, but focusing specifically on Metro Detroit, we have the highest rate of hospitalizations in the state and the greatest increase in COVID patients requiring Intensive Care Units.

