7-year-old girl shot in domestic violence incident on Detroit’s west side

You can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

DETROIT – A 7-year-old girl was rushed to Sinai Grace Hospital Wednesday night after her father reportedly shot her during a domestic dispute.

It happened at a home on Appoline Street, near the intersection of Chicago Boulevard and Meyers Road.

Police said the mother and father had gotten into a heated argument and she was trying to get away from the father when he shot at the car they were in.

The 7-year-old girl was struck. She is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Authorities said the father remained barricaded inside the home for nearly four hours before he gave up peacefully to police.

Experts said the incident highlights the rise in domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharman Davenport runs Turning Point Macomb, which offers shelter and services for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. She said there’s been a 25% increase in domestic violence during the pandemic and she believes there’s probably more than what’s being reported.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is also watching the numbers and is concerned as the pandemic lingers on. More abuse will happen, especially when people are afraid to take somebody in.

“It makes it hard to leave -- where else are you going to go if you haven’t been vaccinated?” Nessel asked.

That’s why Davenport said survivors of abuse need to know who can help.

You can visit Turning Point Macomb’s official website here. Along with resources to help victim on its website, Turning Point Macomb also has a crisis helpline -- 586-463-6990.