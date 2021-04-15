Nightside Report April 14, 2021: Pet supply stores band together to help Oakland County deputy battling cancer, Good Samaritans stop to help woman trapped inside crashed car on I-94

Pet supply stores band together to help Oakland County deputy battling cancer

DETROIT – It’s been a tough year for all of us but for Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy Bob Loken, it’s been extra hard as he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last fall.

Fighting cancer is something Loken is familiar with. As a K-9 unit deputy, he’s helped Stephen Strong, a young boy who battled cancer.

“We love him just like our own kids and they love our dogs too,” Loken said.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Below freezing temperatures overnight, warmer weekend

Think warm thoughts as we slide into the coldest part of the forecast, with temperatures teetering on the freezing mark and some snowflakes for good measure.

Click here to read more.

Ad

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

How therapeutics can help Michigan’s COVID cases

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday the state would be expanding its use of COVID treatments in an effort to combat rising hospitalizations.

Some of these treatments aren’t new and have actually be in use for a while.

Click here to read more.

White House seeks to reassure Americans about vaccine safety

The White House COVID Response Team said it is working with states to minimize any impact of the Johnson & Johnson pause.

At Wednesday’s briefing, the team sought to reassure Americans about the overall safety of the vaccines and the system in place to monitor them.

Click here to read more.

Ad

Read More

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 --