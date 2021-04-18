Local News

2 killed in fiery Detroit crash after vehicles collide

Crash happened in the area of Maxwell Street and East Warren Avenue

Police are still investigating the crash that killed two people on Saturday. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – On Saturday, two people were killed in a fiery crash that happened at around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Maxwell Street and East Warren Avenue, Detroit police say.

According to police, the fatal crash took place after a Dodge Durango and Dodge Charger collided at an intersection in the area.

Both of the two victims who died were inside of the Dodge Durango and taken to a hospital after the crash, but did not survive.

The Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad is still investigating the cause of the crash.

