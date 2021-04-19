Warren leaders call for action to stop string of crimes at apartment complex

WARREN, Mich. – City leaders are voicing concern about crime at an apartment complex in Warren.

“It seems like it’s almost weekly that we’re having a shooting over there,” said Gary Watts, a Warren City Council member.

Orlando Rashad Harris, 28, was arraigned Monday after allegedly shooting the husband of the woman he had a relationship with.

“It’s been crazy over there for years,” said Warren Police Commissioner, Bill Dwyer.

There are 490 units in the apartment complex near 8 Mile and Dequindre roads. It’s often at 100 percent capacity. In the past two years alone Warren police have investigated three homicides there.

“I could’ve been killed, one minute I’m sitting here the next I know I heard a gunshot,” said Martez Wilkerson, a resident of Warren Manor.

That was Wilkerson last July after a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed.

“I ran to the door and looked out the peephole. All the kids fifteen to seventeen years old were screaming and hollering,” said Wilkerson.

Dwyer says the vast majority of people living there are not involved in criminal activity.

“They’re working people, trying to get by but they’re trapped by a small group committing the crimes,” said Dwyer.

Watts agrees and wants better background checks on potential tenants.

“We’re gonna have to create an ordinance to deal with rental housing in general, to be sure that they have a rigid standard to follow,” said Watts.

Dwyer says Warren Manor management recently installed 100 cameras around the property which the police department will be able to access by the end of the week.

“We’re taking seriously the problems over there and we’re not going to tolerate it,” said Dwyer.

