Monroe police search for man accused of robbing gas station, liquor store

MONROE, Mich. – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a gas station and liquor store in Monroe.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Trealajonte Tigney, allegedly tried to rob a Stop and Go gas station on Monday morning, April 19, on South Monroe Street. Police said Tigney used a box cutter; however, he fled the gas station without taking any money.

Police said that several minutes later, Tigney went to a Marathon gas station on Telegraph Road, using the same box cutter. He fled the property have stealing from a register. Officials said that afternoon, Tigney went to Jake’s Liquor on North Dixie Highway where he also stole money from a register.

An investigation led to Tigney’s identity.

Tigney is described as 6 feet tall, about 160 pounds with a tattoo under his right eye and on both hands. Police said he considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-241-3300. Information related to the investigation can be forwarded to Detetive Aaron Oetjens or Detective Mike Merle at 734-243-7510.

