Detroit police search for missing 62-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are searching for 62-year-old Tyrone Williams, who last seen Wednesday morning.

Detroit police said Williams was last seen at about 10 a.m. on April 21 in the 19300 block of Hubbell Avenue. Police said it is the first time Williams went missing from his living facility. He was last seen by staff.

It is reported that he is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health disorder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

