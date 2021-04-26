Suspect in fatal Pontiac shooting arrested near Toledo

PONTIAC, Mich. – A convicted murderer wanted in connection with a fatal Pontiac shooting was taken into custody Saturday by U.S. Marshals.

Michael Jerome Davis, 65, of Pontiac, was identified by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office as being involved in the April 14 shooting that killed Franklin Delano Fleming Jr. and wounded a Waterford Township woman.

Authorities said Davis was arrested without incident in a motel near Toledo.

Police said Davis was identified as the gunman by other victim. They believe he was the only gunman involved.

“We are appreciative of our partnership with the United States Marshals and are glad to have this murder suspect in custody,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “Having already murdered a person before this incident, he clearly is a huge danger to the community. Our thoughts are with the victim’s families and friends.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Davis was previously convicted of aggravated murder in Ohio in 1984 and then convicted of murder while in prison in 1991. He was paroled from Ohio in 2006.

