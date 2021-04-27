Outcome of social media court battle could have huge implications on students across the country

TROY, Mich. – The case of a high school cheerleader caught venting on social media is now being heard by the highest court in the land.

Brandy Levin says she should not be punished for expressing herself while off campus. The school district doesn’t agree.

Now local students are talking about the Supreme Court battle that could impact them and others around the country.

In the Troy School District students are proactively taught about the dangers of social media.

“Nothing is really private. I can take a screenshot on my phone and send it to everybody,” said Cheryl Rossenblatt of Troy High School.

The Supreme Court is hearing the case of Levin, a Pennsylvania 9th grader, who was booted off her cheer squad.

One Troy High School student named Jacob believes the teen should be allowed to post something on Snapchat among a small group of her friends, but not on a platform like YouTube where it is visible to the greater public.

Brian Wasson is with Warner Norcross + Judd. in Detroit and discussed both sides of the case.