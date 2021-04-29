Man sentenced in 2020 fatal hit-and-run in Monroe County

LONDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man has been sentenced after being convicted in a June 2020 fatal hit-and-run that killed two women in London Township.

Ryan Miettinen, 22, of Willis, was charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death and two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident -- when at fault -- causing death.

According to the Monroe County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Miettinen was sentenced to nine to 40 years in prison for each case, to be served consecutively -- a total minimum of 18 years -- for the deaths of 25-year-old Melissa Williamson and 29-year-old Coleen Huling.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years.

Prosecutors said Miettinen pleaded no contest to the two counts of failure to stop at the scene.

Officials said that on June 26, 2020, Williamson and Huling were riding their bikes on the eastbound shoulder of Milan Oakville Road near Gooding Road when they were struck by Miettinen.

Miettinen, who officials said admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day, was driving a 2000 Mercury Mountaineer recklessly. At a speed of about 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, he passed a vehicle in a “no passing” area and swerved back into the lane to avoid a head-on collision, losing control of the vehicle.