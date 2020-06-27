75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Michigan

2 women killed in hit-and-run southeastern Michigan crash

Vehicle’s bumper or parts of it missing, police say

Associated Press

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan, News, Associated Press, Crash, Pedestrian Crash, hit-and-run, driver, southeastern Michigan, search
(file)
(file) (KPRC via Pixabay)

LONDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – State Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed two women pedestrians in southeastern Michigan.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. on Friday in London Township, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Ann Arbor.

State Police posted on Twitter that the victims were a 29-year-old woman from Whitaker and a 25-year-old woman from Ypsilanti. Their names were not released.

Troopers closed down the area for several hours. The vehicle involved is missing all or part of its front bumper, they said. Police say the vehicle is possibly black or grey.

“Preliminary investigation shows a vehicle struck 2 pedestrians then fled the scene,” troopers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 810-227-1051.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

About the Authors: