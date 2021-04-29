Metro Detroit school districts push for vaccinations ahead of graduation

Many people look forward to the big day -- graduation. But things are going to be different this year, especially for the seniors in the Troy and Southfield public school districts.

“For the second consecutive year, districts are grappling with how to keep our children safe during the pandemic while celebrating this major milestone in their lives,” said Southfield superintendent Jennifer Martin-Green.

With graduation just a few days away, the Southfield Public School District is taking the ultimate step to make sure the class of 2021 remains safe.

“We have decided to partner with Ascension MyHeath Urgent here to go the extra mile and provide our students an opportunity to receive the Pfizer vaccine,” Martin-Green said.

Ascension MyHealth Urgent Care is closing to the public on two separate days so Southfield seniors will have the chance to get vaccinated before crossing the stage. Martin-Green said although the vaccination isn’t required, their district is hoping to have a safe ceremony with a special incentive for the graduating class.

“Anyone receiving the full vaccination, as evidenced by their CDC health guard, will receive a complimentary ticket to the prom as our gift to them for doing this,” she said.