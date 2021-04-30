Detroit steakhouse owner turns to public donations in hopes of saving business

DETROIT – It’s estimated that at least 3,000 Michigan restaurants are permanently closed because of coronavirus.

Serial entrepreneur Donald McCoy is working to buck that trend by using the modern method of crowdfunding.

Back in 2017, McCoy took everything he had -- roughly $1 million -- and bought an old steak house at Seven Mile and Telegraph roads and called it Demi’s after his daughter. He worked to turn it into a nice place with a good reputation that picked up steam until the coronavirus pandemic hit.

COVID hit McCoy twice -- shutting down his business and then hitting him more directly.

“I caught COVID on March 20 last year,” McCoy said. “I was down for two months. That was the worst feeling ever.”

Months later, when minimal restaurant openings were allowed, McCoy didn’t have the money to bring back his 18 employees, so he decided he’d open himself.

“Maybe I’ll try to BBQ and grill in the parking lot, sell hot dogs and brats and BBQ you know?” McCoy recalled. “But that was very challenging too.”