Livonia man streams on social media five police chases in one day

LIVONIA, Mich. – A man is in jail after leading police on not one, not two, but five high speed chases in one day that he streamed live on Facebook.

It looked like a video game, but it’s real life. The video showed a high speed chase, with 30-year old Cody Mahon driving his Red Pontiac G6 and streaming the chases on Facebook.

“So I’m being pulled over and I’m not stopping,” said Mahon in the stream.

The video started with the first police chase on April 24 at about 4:30 p.m. with Livonia Police. Officers noticed the Red Pontiac with no license plate, in the area of Merriman and Schoolcraft roads. Police said Mahon kept going. Officers eventually called off the chase, but quickly realized Mahon documented each chase on social media.

“I got into four police chases today,” said Mahon.

The other chases happened on Westbound I-96 and in the area of Farmington and Schoolcraft roads. Multiple drivers called 911 about a Pontiac G6 doing donuts.

“I got 10 police cars behind me. That’s 5 police chases in one day,” Mahon said. “I’m not worried about the police.”