DETROIT – Here’s what is what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.

Driver fleeing police causes deadly crash in Sterling Heights

According to authorities, Macomb County deputies attempted to pull over a white Jeep Cherokee at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night in the area of 30 Mile and Van Dyke roads. Officials say several cars were stolen from a car dealership in Washington Township, including the Jeep Cherokee in question.