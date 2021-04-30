Police: Woman killed in Macomb County by speeding teen in stolen Jeep

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police have released dash-cam video from a high-speed police pursuit that ended with an innocent bystander killed in Sterling Heights.

ORIGINAL STORY: Driver fleeing police causes deadly crash in Sterling Heights

The crash happened Thursday night at the intersection of 15 Mile and Van Dyke roads.

“It was like a bomb. It was terrible,” said witness Ernest Warrick. “I didn’t even realize until I started looking that there were three cars involved. It was something else.”

Police released video Friday captured inside Jim Riehl’s Friendly Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram. The footage captured four people stealing four vehicles from the garage.

Dealership break-in surveillance footage can be seen in the video player below.

Dash-cam video picks up the driver of a Jeep running every red light and topping speeds of 100 miles per hour. The officer gives chase, but loses the vehicle on the freeway.

The Jeep eventually crashed in Sterling Heights, hitting two cars and killing a 20-year-old woman. Police said the driver of the stolen Jeep was a 17-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital. A passenger in the Jeep had fled the scene before police arrived.