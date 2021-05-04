23-year-old shot multiple times while sitting in Jeep on Detroit’s west side

The scene of a May 4, 2021, shooting on Detroit's west side.

DETROIT – A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times overnight while sitting inside a Jeep on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday (May 4) in the 14300 block of Montrose Street, according to authorities.

A 23-year-old man was sitting inside a Jeep Cherokee at the location when he was shot multiple times in the body, officials said.

Medics took the man to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

Authorities don’t have any information about the shooter at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.