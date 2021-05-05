Cloudy icon
Detroit police seek 49-year-old man missing for nearly a month

Benjamin Hayes last seen April 9 on Detroit’s east side

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Benjamin Nelson
Benjamin Nelson (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 49-year-old man who has been missing since April 9.

According to authorities, Benjamin Nelson was last seen at about 6 p.m. near the intersection of Outer Drive and Hayes Street.

Benjamin NelsonDetails
Age49 years old
Height5 feet, 10 inches
Weight180 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Benjamin Nelson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak-Up.

