Detroit police seek 49-year-old man missing for nearly a month

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 49-year-old man who has been missing since April 9.
According to authorities, Benjamin Nelson was last seen at about 6 p.m. near the intersection of Outer Drive and Hayes Street.
|Benjamin Nelson
|Details
|Age
|49 years old
|Height
|5 feet, 10 inches
|Weight
|180 pounds
|Clothing
|Last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who has seen Benjamin Nelson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak-Up.
