New COVID-19 vaccine clinics open in Lincoln Park and Harper Woods for residents 16 or older

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – On Tuesday, Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans announced the opening of two new COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Lincoln Park and Harper Woods for county residents 16 or older.

This brings the total number of county-run vaccine clinics to 6 and ensures most residents are no more than 20 minutes from a vaccination location.

Residents can call 1-866-610-3885 to schedule an appointment at the clinics or can walk-in during normal hours of operation.

Information on complete vaccination clinic locations and hours are available online here.

The vaccines are always provided at no cost to residents.

“The fastest way we can return to normal it is to get as many shots in arms as fast as we can, and to make it easy for our residents to do that,” Executive Evans said. “These new clinics further help make the vaccine more accessible to more residents across Wayne County.”

The Lincoln Park clinic, which opens on Tuesday, May 4, will be located at the Lincoln Park Community Center. It is located at 3525 Dix Highway in Lincoln Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday as well as 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Please note that as the clinic ramps up operations its first week, it will not be open on Thursday, May 6.