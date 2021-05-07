$25,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting outside Dearborn club

Suspect identified in deadly shooting outside of Dearborn club

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police identified a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Dearborn club.

“I’m beyond angry,” said Cherrice Brown. “I’m numb.”

The family of 24-year-old Arthur Brown said a senseless shooting cost them their only son.

“He was my twin almost,” said Arthur Brown, his father. “I loved him. Overloved him. It hurts.”

Their son was shot multiple times Tuesday following a fight at the Pantheion Club in Dearborn.

“I stand here on his strength because I know he’d be saying,’ Momma, get him!’” Cherrice Brown said.

Dearborn police released surveillance video of the man they’re looking for. They identified him as 31-year-old Donta Orlando Cox.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said the suspect left in a blue Chevrolet Impala. U.S. Marshals are assisting in the search for the alleged killer.

“We will exhaust every resource to find this suspect,” said Owen Cypher. “We will stop at nothing to bring him to justice.”

This is not the first police investigation involving the Pantheion Club. The owner is offering $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

“You took someone from me that was very dear to my heart,” Cherrice Brown said. “Donta, you know what you did. Just surrender. You didn’t have to take his life, just turn yourself in.”

A total reward of $25,000 is available for information that leads to Cox’s arrest. In addition to Pantheion’s $20,000, Haddad said Crime Stoppers and the United States Marshals Service are offering $2,500 each.

Anyone with information about the incident or Cox’s whereabouts is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2106, the U.S. Marshals at 313-234-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

