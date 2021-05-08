Detroit police investigate quadruple shooting that left victims hospitalized

The victim was shot by an unknown gunman, police say.

DETROIT – Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that happened in the 15700 block of Plymouth Road in Detroit at around 12:25 a.m on Saturday.

According to police, the victims were outside in the area when they heard gunshots coming from an alley behind a building.

Police say all four of the victims were shot by an unknown gunman.

The first victim, a 47-year-old man, was struck multiple times. He is listed in temporary serious condition.

Two women, a 17-year-old and 24-year-old in addition to a 19-year-old man were also all hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

Police need help finding the unknown gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

