1 killed, 1 injured on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 21-year-old man was fatally shot on Detroit’s west side Tuesday night, police say.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 13600 block of LaSalle in Detroit.

The second victim is a teen and survived the shooting.

Both were reportedly shot while picking up a bag of marijuana in the area.

Police have not arrested anyone and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

