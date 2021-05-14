Morning Briefing May 14, 2021: Bedrock acquires Detroit Riverfront property from Stroh family, House GOP chooses Trump defender Elise Stefanik to replace Rep. Liz Cheney

Bedrock is adding to its Detroit Riverfront portfolio with the acquisition of the 300 River Place building.

Bedrock acquired 300 River Place from The Stroh Companies, Inc. The River Place Portfolio acquisition includes 500,000 square feet of office space, 735 parking spaces and approximately 4.4 acres of developable land.

Republicans vaulted Rep. Elise Stefanik into the ranks of House leadership Friday, electing an ardent Donald Trump defender in hopes of calming their searing civil war over the deposed Rep. Liz Cheney’s unremitting combat with the former president.

Stefanik, R-N.Y., a moderate turned Trump loyalist who’s given voice to many of his false claims about election fraud, was elected as expected to the No. 3 post that Cheney, R-Wyo., held for over two years.

The CDC issued new guidelines on Thursday, essentially dropping its recommendations for mask use in most indoor and outdoor settings, if you’re fully vaccinated.

But guidelines are just that -- guidelines. Michigan, like 24 other states, still has a mask mandate in effect.

Michigan legislators on Thursday approved mid-year spending bills, including billions of federal coronavirus relief to boost pay for frontline government workers, incentivize unemployed people to return to work and upgrade infrastructure.

Under a $3.3 billion plan sent to the Senate by the Republican-led House on a 65-42 vote, some of the U.S. funding would go toward payroll costs and free up state dollars to pay the state’s million Flint water crisis settlement -- instead of borrowing -- and partially replenish an unemployment benefits fund targeted by fraudsters. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration questioned some elements, saying federal guidance clearly states that COVID-19 funds cannot be used to pay down debt, bolster reserves and finance legal settlements.

If you were planning to use I-75 in Detroit or Oakland County this weekend, you may want to find another route.

MDOT says, weather permitting, bridge demolition, beam setting, and substructure work will require southbound I-75 to be closed in sections from I-696 to I-94, and northbound I-75 to be closed from M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to I-696.

Working from home has been a challenge for many parents over the past year amid the pandemic, dealing with constant interruptions from children who are also spending most of their time at home.

We’ve heard it from so many parents: The minute they hop on a work call or a Zoom meeting, the interruptions seem to never end, and work hardly gets accomplished.

Thankfully, Metro Detroit mother and pediatrician Dr. Molly O’shea is sharing techniques that could help parents and caretakers as they work from home.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 871,569 as of Thursday, including 18,467 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes a total of 2,057 new cases and 112 additional deaths, including 73 deaths identified during a review of records. On Wednesday, Michigan reported a total of 869,512 cases and 18,355 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 8% as of Thursday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have declined over the last three weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 14 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,931 on Thursday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 66 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 153,400 on Thursday.

More than 703,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 7.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 55.6% of eligible residents having received at least one dose while more than 41% of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: