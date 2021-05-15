Police investigating triple shooting in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – Police said three people -- two 18-year-olds and one 25-year-old -- were shot early Saturday morning in Downtown Detroit.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the shooting happened at about 12:40 a.m., May 15, in the area of Larned and Randolph streets.

Police said two groups of people got into an argument when someone from one of the groups started shooting. All three victims were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating the circumstance of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

