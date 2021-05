DETROIT – Police said a 3-year-old boy is listed in critical condition after he was found inside a family pool Monday in Detroit.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the child was discovered at about 8 p.m., May 17, in the 2100 block of Helen Street. The boy was transported to a local hospital by a family member.

Police are investigating the circumstance of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740.

