12-year-old boy charged in fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 12-year-old who’s not being named has been charged in the death of 26-year-old D’Vonte Relford.

Officers say Relford’s death came as the result of an altercation in a home on Mark Twain Street this past Sunday. It’s believed the 12-year-old shot the victim in the back during a fight about a domestic issue involving the juvenile’s sister.

ORIGINAL: 12-year-old boy charged in fatal shooting of Detroit man

Officers arrived at the scene to find Relford lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

The 12-year-old has now been charged with manslaughter and felony firearm.

There was another person, mid 20′s, who was arrested during the shooting while the minor was detained. However, it was discovered that the 12-year-old may have been the one who pulled the trigger.

The juvenile was given a $10,000 bond and is due back in court on June 7.