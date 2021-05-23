Detroit police seek missing father and 4-year-old son

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing man named Christopher Keith, 33, and his 4-year-old son Jaylan Rose.

According to the child’s grandmother, Keith was last seen Saturday, May 23 in the 4500 block of Sheridan Street in Detroit.

All three live at a home in the area.

The grandmother says she had a verbal fight with her son on Wednesday, May 12 and he left home with the child and never returned.

According to police, the grandmother asked her son to bring the child home. He stopped by on Saturday and never got out of his burgundy 2019 Ford Escape.

While the father was spotted Saturday, the grandmother has not seen Rose since the day both went missing almost two weeks ago.

She is uncertain whether the child was inside her son’s vehicle when he stopped by on Saturday.

Keith is described as 6 feet tall and weighs between 250 to 260 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and a tattoo on his back.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Rose is described as 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds, has brown eyes and brown curly hair. The color of the top, shorts and jacket the child was wearing at the time he went missing are unknown. He had on navy-blue shoes with a velcro strap.

Both the father and son are reportedly in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-Speak-Up.

