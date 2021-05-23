Man, 2 dogs killed in Novi overnight wrong-way driver head-on crash

MSP say the at-fault driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and hit another vehicle in the wrong-way head-on crash.

NOVI, Mich. – A man and two dogs were killed in a wrong-way driver head-on crash that happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of eastbound I-96 and Novi Road, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP say the at-fault driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and hit another vehicle head-on in the crash.

The at-fault driver was a man in his early 30s. He was taken to a hospital after the crash and died.

The victim in the second car that was struck by the at-fault driver survived. The victim was seriously injured in the crash. Police say the victim struck by the at-fault driver had two dogs inside the vehicle who both died.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

Novi police and fire in addition to MSP provided assistance at the scene.

