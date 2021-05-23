Morning Briefing May 23, 2021: Former MSU basketball star sought in connection with fatal shooting, tick risk now widespread in Michigan, new COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating former Michigan State University star Keith Appling in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Saturday evening on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 13200 block of Whitcomb in Detroit. Police say a 66-year-old man got into an argument with Appling that turned physical. Police said Appling fired multiple shots killing the man and then fled in a tan Buick Regal.

Authorities identified the suspected gunman as Appling. They consider him armed and dangerous.

New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus.

As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely resumed.

Warm weather is returning to Michigan along with the risk of ticks.

Experts say that ticks are not just a northern Michigan problem anymore -- the arachnids have been on the move out of the woods for years now. Ticks are a growing problem in Michigan showing up at soccer fields, parks and even your own backyard.

The blacklegged tick, in particular, can transmit Lyme disease.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 883,202 as of Saturday, including 18,939 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 1,013 new cases and 86 additional deaths. The deaths announced Saturday include 99 identified during a Vital Records review, which means they did not take place Friday or Saturday.

More than 791,206 have recovered in Michigan.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate around 6% as of Thursday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have declined over the last three weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 21 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,355 on Thursday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 58 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 111,000 on Thursday.

Michigan has reported more than 7.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 57.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 46.8% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

