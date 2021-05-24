2 injured, 1 arrested after Texas Roadhouse stabbing in Pittsfield Township

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two men were injured and one was taken into custody over the weekend after a stabbing at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Pittsfield Township, police said.

The incident happened at 6:33 p.m. Saturday (May 22) in the 3100 block of Ann Arbor-Saline Road, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the restaurant, where they found a 22-year-old Ypsilanti Township man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 53-year-old Ypsilanti Township man had minor injuries from trying to intervene in the stabbing, according to officials.

A 38-year-old Pittsfield Township man was taken into custody, police said. He and the 22-year-old man knew each other, authorities said.

The 22-year-old man is expected to recover, according to police.

Officials took the 38-year-old man to the Washtenaw County Jail on an attempted murder charge, they said.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.