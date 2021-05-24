24-year-old man killed in Romulus hotel room during argument over pills, police say

ROMULUS, Mich. – A 24-year-old Taylor man was found dead in a Romulus hotel room after he was fatally shot during an argument over the sale of pills, authorities said.

The incident happened at 8:53 p.m. Saturday (May 22) at the Howard Johnson hotel in the 31000 block of Flynn Drive in Romulus, according to police.

Officials said they found the body Taylor man inside a hotel room with multiple gunshot wounds. A woman inside the room had a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Romulus police said they identified a 25-year-old Taylor man as the shooting suspect. He had fled the scene on foot, officials said.

Authorities located the 25-year-old man nearby and recovered a 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine that had been discarded in the area, police said.

Ad

Investigation revealed the two men knew each other for years, officials said. Police suspect they were gang members.

They got into a dispute when the 24-year-old man refused to supply or sell pills to the suspected shooter, according to authorities.

Officials expect the 25-year-old man to be arraigned Monday or Tuesday.