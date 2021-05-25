Gunman who shot 38-year-old twice in Warren arraigned on intent to murder charge

WARREN, Mich. – Salem Asmar, 21, has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place Friday inside of a plaza on 14 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.

The Warren Police Department was searching for the suspect throughout the weekend.

On Tuesday, Asmar was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and driving with a suspended license.

Asmar was given a $50,000 cash surety bond by judge Susan Faunce of the 37th Judicial District Court in Warren and ordered to wear a GPS tether. The suspect is not allowed to have drugs, alcohol or be on social media in accordance with the judge’s orders.

According to Warren Police Department Commissioner, Bill Dwyer, the suspect turned himself into authorities on Monday.

Asmar and another man he knew reportedly got into a fight inside the plaza. The victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot twice, police say. Initially, Asmar had fled the scene of the shooting, police added.

Police say the victim was injured and hospitalized at Royal Oak Beaumont. On Tuesday, the victim’s condition was upgraded to serious.

