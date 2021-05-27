Canton couple killed when pickup truck crashes into side of their car in Monroe County

A pickup truck involved in a fatal May 26, 2021, crash on North Dixie Highway in Frenchtown Township.

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 85-year-old couple from Canton Township was killed Wednesday when a pickup truck crashed into the side of their car in Monroe County, officials said.

The crash happened at 5:23 a.m. Wednesday (May 26) on North Dixie Highway in front of the Sterling State Park entrance, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a 55-year-old Monroe woman was driving a red 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Larimore Clifford McDougall, 85, of Canton Township, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, and his wife, Marilyn Ann McDougall, 85, also of Canton Township, was in the front passenger seat, according to authorities.

Investigators said the Sonata was turning left onto Dixie Highway from the park exit when it was struck on the driver’s side by the pickup truck, which was heading north on Dixie Highway.

A car involved in a fatal May 26, 2021, crash on North Dixie Highway in Frenchtown Township. (WDIV)

The Monroe woman was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Marilyn Ann McDougall was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, where she died from her injuries, according to officials.

Authorities said Larimore McDougall was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

All three people were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, officials said.

Police don’t believe excessive speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

Authorities continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7541.