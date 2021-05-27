SUV crashes into building leaving at least one dead in east Dearborn

Dearborn police are investigating a deadly car crash on Schaefer just north of Michigan Ave. that left at least one person dead, according to Local 4 sources.

Schaefer has been closed for multiple hours due to the crash.

Video posted to the What’s Up Network’s Facebook page the SUV hit their studio although no one was inside the studio when the crash happened.

At this time police have not released any information.

