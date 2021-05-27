Thrashing woman arrested on 2 warrants after Troy police find her dog locked in hot car

TROY, Mich. – Troy police said they took a woman -- kicking and screaming -- into custody after they found her dog locked in a hot car and realized she had warrants out for her arrest.

Officials said they got a call around 1:29 p.m. May 19 about a dog locked inside a red 2011 Chevrolet Camaro in the south parking lot of the Somerset Collection at 2801 West Big Beaver Road in Troy.

When police arrived, they saw the dog in a cage in the back seat of the Camaro, panting heavily, they said. Authorities said they determined the dog had been inside the Camaro for about 90 minutes.

While trying to find the owner of the Camaro, police said they were approached by a 33-year-old woman. She turned out to be the owner, and officers discovered she had two misdemeanor warrants out for her arrest -- one for an assault in Detroit and another for an aggravated assault in Livingston County, according to authorities.

Police took the woman into custody and used her keys to unlock the Camaro and rescue the dog, officials said.

The woman started to bang her head against the inside of the police vehicle when she was placed in the back, authorities said. She was taken to the Troy Lock-Up Facility, where she continued to thrash about, police said.

Officers said she was kicking and screaming at them and tried to bite one of them. She needed to be secured in a restraint chair, police said.

Authorities charged the woman with assault and battery of a police officer, hinder and obstruction of a police officer and cruelty to an animal. She has not yet been arraigned.