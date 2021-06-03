Man accused of shooting 2, killing 24-year-old outside Dearborn club turns himself in

Police scene of a deadly shooting outside of a Dearborn club on May 4, 2021

DEARBORN, Mich. – A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Dearborn club has reportedly turned himself in.

According to sources, Donta Orlando Cox, 31, has turned himself in for the May 4 shooting outside of Pantheon Club off of Oakman Boulevard at Michigan Avenue. When Dearborn police arrived at the scene at around 9 p.m. that day, they found two people had been shot -- Arthur Brown, 24, and another person.

Brown was reportedly shot several times following a fight at the club. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. Information regarding the second victim was not released, but officials said they had suffered minor injuries.

Three days after the shooting, Dearborn police identified Cox as the suspected shooter. According to Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad, Cox has a “horrible (criminal) record) and is considered “extremely dangerous.”

Cox reportedly turned himself in to police either late at night on June 2, or early morning Thursday, June 3.

Pantheon Club was offering $20,000 for information that led to an arrest in the case, while Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals Service were each offering $2,500 for information.

