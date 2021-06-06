Detroit police investigating crash that killed 27-year-old man

DETROIT – Police say a 27-year-old man was killed in a crash that happened in the 5700 block of Woodward in Detroit at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was driving a black 2014 Yamaha YZR6 motorcycle when it collided with a black 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by a 19-year-old woman.

According to police, he was ejected from his motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries. Police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260.

