DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in the 7000 block of Elmhurst in Detroit at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the victim was struck by an unknown driver in a red vehicle. No other details on the vehicle were released. He was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260.

READ MORE: Detroit crime news