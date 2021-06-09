Clinton Township man hit by pickup truck, killed while walking in roadway, police say

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clinton Township man was hit by a pickup truck and killed while walking in the left lane of Gratiot Avenue at night, officials said.

Officials said the crash happened at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday (June 8) in the northbound lanes of Gratiot Avenue near Grandy Street.

A 58-year-old Clinton Township man was walking east in the left lane of the road when he was struck by a silver Ford F-150 heading north on Gratiot Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said the man “walked into (the truck’s) path” and that alcohol or drugs “may have been a factor” for the pedestrian.

The driver, a 39-year-old from Chesterfield Township, passed all field sobriety tests and showed no signs of intoxication, officials said.

Authorities said the driver stopped at the scene and another bystander performed CPR on the 58-year-old until medical officials arrived.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Officials said the crash happened in a well-lit section of Gratiot Avenue, just north of Grandy Street. The speed limit is 45 mph, there are four lanes of traffic in each direction, separated by a grass median. There is a crosswalk within a quarter-mile of the crash scene, according to authorities.

Clinton Township police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 586-493-7802.