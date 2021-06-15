Detroit police seek missing 73-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 73-year-old woman named Delores Simpson-Hughes.

She was last seen Tuesday at 1 a.m. in the 12600 block of Kentucky Street in Detroit.

Simpson-Hughes was last spotted driving her vehicle heading southbound toward Grand River from Kentucky Street in a 2016 silver Dodge Journey with the vehicle plate DUW1498.

Simpson-Hughes is described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall, has gray hair and was last seen wearing a blue dress, with leopard print shoes and carrying a red purse.

It was reported that Simpson-Hughes has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

