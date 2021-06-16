Father shot, killed in dispute over free firewood in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. – A father was shot and killed in Taylor following a dispute over free firewood Tuesday.

A 70-year-old neighbor has been arrested.

The incident happened on Cornell Street near Telegraph Road. Officials said the victim was giving away the firewood and became upset when the 70-year-old neighbor was dragging it, tearing up the victim’s driveway.

The two men exchanged words when shots were fired.

Toby Webb said he got in his car, drove to the 70-year-old man’s home where the shooting occurred. He said he saw the victim’s 15-year-old son, who witnessed the shooting, run away from the scene.

“When I approached him and I had seen him on the ground, I could see he was shot. I was very hesitant, I looked around. I was scared too, you don’t run toward gunshots,” Webb said. “When I got there, you could tell he was having problems breathing so I started CPR.”

Webb said the first police officer arrived within minutes.

“He asked me where’s the shooter and I pointed to the gentleman, he was sitting on his patio. When he was arrested, I stopped doing CPR because he wasn’t even gasping for air,” he said.

The 70-year-old man’s wife and daughter said it was a case of self-defense, saying the victim attacked him with a shovel.

